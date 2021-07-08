An evacuation order and a Local State of Emergency has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako.

The order is for East of Bedore Rd to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR#2, not including Highway 16 and CN rail line.

This is due to immediate danger to life safety because of the Bulkley Lake, 4 km west of Ross Lake wildfire.

According to a notice by the RDBN, the Wet’suwet’en First Nation has issued a Band Council Resolution for Duncan Lake IR#2 due to immediate danger to life safety due to the fire.

The notice added members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.

Residents in this area are being advised to register at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena which is being used as a reception area.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert has also been issued near the area for East of Taman Creek Rd to West of Broman Lake Forest Service Road.

The RDBN says the alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate the homes if found necessary.

The Bulkley Lake fire is being classified as out of control and is currently 25 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service said the cause is lightning and there are currently 15 firefighters, 5 heavy equipment and aerial support from two helicopters, air tankers and skimmers.

A full list on how to prepare and what to do in event of an Evacuation alert and order can be found on the RDBN’s website.