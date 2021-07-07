78.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38.2% received a second dose.

This comes as 59 new cases were identified in BC in the past day, as there are currently 624 active cases in the province.

Of the active cases, 86 individuals are currently in hospital, and 20 are in intensive care.

Two of these cases were found in Northern Health as the region has 28 active cases.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: + 2 (7,806)

Interior Health: +17 (13,254)

Fraser Health: +20 (85,909)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +13 (35,546)

Island Health: +3 (5,167)