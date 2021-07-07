The Chilako wildfire, south of Vanderhoof is being contained.

According to the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC), control lines have been established, and burn operations are being conducted.

Fire Information Officer, Alex Lane spoke with Vista Radio.

“Crews over the last several days have established control lines and are conducting hand-lit burn operations to clean up sections of unburnt fuel. They did see some notable success on the fire yesterday with their burnout operations and are now holding it up at its size.”

55 firefighters, four helicopters, and 26 pieces of heavy equipment are on the ground for the Chilako blaze.

The lightning-caused blaze is nearly 15-hundred hectares in size.

In addition, crews within the PGFC continue to battle the Cutoff Creek blaze, southwest of Fraser Lake.

It has grown from 886 hectares yesterday (Tuesday) to 1,215 hectares today (Wednesday).

“We do have crews and equipment on-site working to secure the south flank of the fire and they do have aerial support as well,” said Lane.

51 firefighters, three helicopters, and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

As a result, an evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

It covers the area 60 km south along Kennedy Dam Road to Knewstubb Lake and 6 km west of Kluskus Forest Service Road.

In addition, the Tentfire Creek blaze, near Tumbler Ridge is 715 hectares.

Crews will be conducting burnout operations on the north and northeast flank of the fire over the next several days. Additional resources have been allocated to this fire to support the burnout operations. The fire was caused by lightning.

Overall, there are 202 active wildfires in BC, 39 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.