An evacuation alert has been issued for Cutoff Creek southwest of Vanderhoof.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako says this alert has been issued because the wildfire is causing a potential danger to the health and life of nearby residents.

The evacuation alert covers the area which is located about 60 km south along Kennedy Dam Road to Knewstubb Lake and 6 km west of Kluskus Forest Service Road along the Natalkuz 500 Road to Knewstubb Lake.

It has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate if necessary, and residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation.

However, according to RDBN, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The RDBN advises residents to do the following:

evacuation be called while separated; gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance),

immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure; prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children.

of Bulkley-Nechako; arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

If you are asked to evacuate and need transportation assistance from the area please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako; arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

The RDBN site reminds residents that in the event of an Evacuation Order, a Reception Centre will be opened if required.

Additionally, residents are advised to monitor their local radio station and the RDBN website for updates.

The fire was discovered by the BC Wildfire Service on Friday, and is said to be caused by lightning.