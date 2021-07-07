Premier John Horgan and Ministers Mike Farnsworth, and Katrine Conroy addressed the state BC wildfires this afternoon (Tuesday).

They flew over Kamloops and Lytton and met with firefighters in Lillooet, and Horgan said this gave them a better idea of the damages and efforts made to stop fires across the province.

Farnworth addressed the calls to put the province into a state of emergency.

“It’s not a political decision, it’s not done on the basis of we need one. It is done on the basis of the advice of the men and women in the BC Wildfire Service, and I have every confidence that when they say it is time to put one in place, we will put one in place.”

Farnworth added that over 2,700 people and over 175 aircraft are fighting fires in the province.

Horgan addressed the issue of people doing things like lighting fireworks during the fire season.

“You can’t legislate against people doing stupid things, however, and lighting off fireworks at this time is unimaginable to the vast majority of British Columbians,” he said.

Over 200 wildfires are raging across the province, and 40 of those are in the Prince George Fire Centre.