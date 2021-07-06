Literacy programs operated by the College of New Caledonia are getting a financial boost from the province.

Among them, is an Adult Literacy program to be hosted at the Vanderhoof Public Library.

Chief Librarian, Jennifer Barg told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it will be a welcomed addition.

“A lot of people would come to the library feeling like this would be a program run at the library and we’ve always sent them to CNC in the past and never really thought about it. After working with them, we feel it is something that works really well in our mandate.”

“There have been programs like this in the past for sure but I believe it’s been two years since it’s been in our community. There is a need and so we decided to pursue the funding now that they opened it up to libraries.”

The college received under 31-thousand dollars from the province, but the Vanderhoof Library will be responsible for operating the program.

An estimated 700,000 people in British Columbia have significant challenges with literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy according to the provincial government.

In addition, funding was also provided for an Adult Literacy program in McLeod Lake.