The Chilako Wildfire, south of Vanderhoof continues to burn.

The lightning caused-blaze was first discovered on June 30th and is 1,471 hectares in size.

Alex Lane with the Prince George Fire Centre spoke with Vista Radio.

“It is still classified as out of control. Today (Tuesday), we do have 55 firefighters, four helicopters, and 26 pieces of equipment engaged in indirect suppression methods and that is because of the challenging fire behaviour they have been experiencing on that fire.”

In addition, the Cutoff Creek fire, southwest of Fraser Lake is currently 886 hectares in size with over 50 firefighters, 4 helicopters, and eight pieces of heavy machinery battling the blaze.

The Tentfire Creek fire, near Tumbler Ridge, is 715 hectares and is considered lightning-caused.

“It is still out of control. We do have three firefighters, two helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment on-site at the east and west flanks,” added Lane.