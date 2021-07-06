Allan Bieganski giving opening remarks on new Gas Bar in Prince George | My Prince George Now

Four Rivers Co-op launched its Fire Relief Fund throughout our region.

As the number of evacuees continues to climb, and communities being at risk, residents are encouraged to visit any retail or petroleum location and make a donation

to the Red Cross.

Cash donations are being accepted at the following locations:

• Vanderhoof locations – Administration, Food Store, Home Centre, Gas Bar, Petroleum, Agro

• BCR location at 998 Railway Ave in Prince George

• Gas Bar at 6749 Westgate Avenue in Prince George

• Co-op Agro/C-Store/Cardlock location at 1280 Quesnel-Hixon road in Quesnel

• Co-op Cardlock at #2 – 441 Alder Avenue in 100 Mile House

• Co-op Cardlock at 2900 Hamblin Road in Houston

• Co-op Cardlock at 4925 Keith Ave in Terrace