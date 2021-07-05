RCMP are still looking for a man that disappeared 4 years ago.

Jerry Keith Krietz was last seen in Fraser Lake on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 9 AM.

With the anniversary of his disappearance coming up, police are hoping to renew the search and get some new information.

The 42-year-old man was going to Prince George on a shopping trip and possibly stay a few days.

He was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier that was later found abandoned on August 3, 2017.

Krietz moved to Fraser Lake from Manitoba and didn’t know many people in the area besides family.

Krietz is described as:

Caucasian

5’10

185 lbs

Brown eyes

Dark brown hair that’s usually shaved

Anyone with information is being asked to call the detachment.