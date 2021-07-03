ICBC is working with police to enforce their new CounterAttack aimed at tackling risky summer driving behaviors.

This summer’s CounterAttack campaign is now underway with road checks across the province.

According to Doug Macdonald, Northern ICBC Spokesperson, 67 people are killed and 1,600 injured every year in impaired driving-related crashes.

Meanwhile, an average of 17 people are killed while 170 people are injured in 280 impaired driving-related crashes in North Central BC every year.

“This time of year, people are just waiting to get out and enjoy the weather, but it’s really important for us to look at it from a different perspective than just simply going out there and having a lot of fun,” explained Macdonald.

He says no matter what time of year, British Columbians need to plan ahead for a safe ride home with either a designated driver or taxi.

“One of the other things that really is important for this time of year is we’re going to see people out traveling. With that people tend to go out and have way too much fun and we forget about being safe,” he added.

He says travelers must ensure their vehicle is prepared for traveling by checking fluid levels and ensuring lights are working properly.

Additionally, Macdonald advises packing snacks and water in case drivers get stuck at a construction site.

“Another thing that’s really important is to be patient, make sure you leave enough time to get to where you’re going, give the other drivers the benefit when you’re out there, everyone is trying to get out there and enjoy things as they open up so just give yourself a little extra time to get to where you’re going,” he added.

Northern BC drivers need to be particularly aware of highway driving safety tips, according to Macdonald.

He says Northern residents shouldn’t be pushing their limits on long car rides, and to take breaks whenever needed.

“Also make sure you’re watching out for other people on the road, especially motorcyclists out there, doing an extra scan for them. Make sure you’re looking out for vulnerable motorists and make sure you’re looking out for wildlife as well,” Macdonald added.