Heatwaves and thunderstorms have contributed to major wildfires in many different areas of B.C.

Lytton had seen record temperatures reaching over 49 degrees, leaving 90 percent of the village burned down.

Other places like Deka Lake in the Cariboo are currently under an evacuation order.

Premier John Horgan, as well as Minister Mike Farnworth, and representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC addressed the wildfires today (Thursday).

“In the last 24 hours, 62 new fires have started in British Columbia,” said Horgan.

He added that 29,000 lightning strikes hit across B.C. in the last 24 hours as well.

“We may well, depending on how the fire season starts to unfold, require a provincial state of emergency such as we have seen in past fire seasons in this province,” said Farnworth.

He added that the Canadian military may need to be called in at some point if things get worse.

Deputy Minister Rick Manwaring said they were well prepared for the fire season, and are managing their resources well.

“What that’s allowing us now to do is flow resources, wildfire fighting resources, our staff from the north of the province into the south,” said Manwaring.

“We’ve put in a resource request, just anticipating that we might need some more resources,” he added.

If you see smoke or fire, you’re asked to report it to BC Wildfire Service.