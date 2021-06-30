British Columbians are being urged to share their opinions on the 2022 provincial budget.

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, a parliamentary committee of the legislative assembly, is holding province-wide consultations to obtain feedback from residents on priorities needed in the next provincial budget.

Then, the committee will put together a final report and present it to the legislative assembly, which is expected to be released by November 15th.

“These consultations are one of the ways we are connecting with people in the coming months to ensure the needs and priorities of British Columbians are reflected in government’s focus as we move forward,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance.

Residents can share their views by completing an online survey or sending in written, audio, or video comments by September 30th.

Presentations can also be made, they can be presented virtually or in-person throughout September to August.

Organizations and individuals interested in presenting must complete a request form by July 16th.

Anyone wishing to share their opinions on the budget can start by reviewing the 2022 Budget Consultation Paper.