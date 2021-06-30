Police in Vanderhoof are on the lookout for Keanna Redcrow, who has not been seen since June 27th.

According to the Vanderhoof RCMP, a missing person’s report was filed right before 9 pm that night and her family and friends are now concerned about her wellbeing.

Redcrow was last seen walking up a hill on Recreation Avenue by family members.

Police have since spoken to her family and friends but have been unable to locate her.

Police describe Keanna Redcrow:

Indigenous female

5’1

110 pounds

Brown eyes

Long brown hair

Last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and grey shorts

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Redcrow to come forward.