Vanderhoof RCMP searching for missing young woman
Keanna Redcrow (Photo by BC RCMP)
Police in Vanderhoof are on the lookout for Keanna Redcrow, who has not been seen since June 27th.
According to the Vanderhoof RCMP, a missing person’s report was filed right before 9 pm that night and her family and friends are now concerned about her wellbeing.
Redcrow was last seen walking up a hill on Recreation Avenue by family members.
Police have since spoken to her family and friends but have been unable to locate her.
Police describe Keanna Redcrow:
- Indigenous female
- 5’1
- 110 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Long brown hair
- Last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and grey shorts
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Redcrow to come forward.