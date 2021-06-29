There will be no fireworks in BC this Canada Day.

Campfires and other fire-related activities will soon be prohibited in BC as the province continues to see record-breaking temperatures.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited until October 15th or until the order is rescinded.

This comes as the extremely hot weather is expected to be followed by lower-than-average precipitation in Southern areas of BC.

The province defines a campfire as anything smaller than 0.5 meters high and 0.5 meters wide.

Meanwhile, the following Category 2 and Category 3 open fire activities are also prohibited:

The use of fireworks

The use of sky lanterns

The use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

The use of binary exploding targets

The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches

The use of chimineas

The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating

The use of air curtain burners in Cariboo, Coastal, Northwest, Prince George, and Southeast fire centres

Additional precautions are being undertaken throughout the province, including fire warden patrols, fixed-wing aircraft patrols, and an active enforcement presence.

Anyone found not adhering to the open-burning prohibition may be issued a $1,150 ticket or could face an administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

If the fire leads to a wildfire, the person may be responsible for all firefighting and associated costs.