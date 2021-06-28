Environment Canada says Vanderhoof is well on track to set new daily record temperature highs over the next two days as the heatwave continues.

It could reach 39 degrees in town today (Monday), smashing the daily record set in 2015 of 28.4 degrees, followed by 40 degrees tomorrow.

A BC-wide extreme heat warning that was placed on Wednesday is still in effect, Environment Canada expects it to lift tomorrow for Northwestern BC, and Wednesday for the rest of the province.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven says residents still need to take safety precautions such as finding shade, drinking water, and applying sunscreen while outside as it cools down near the end of the week.

“As we get into this latter half of the week and even into the weekend we’re still looking at temperatures about 5-10 degrees above normal so not the extreme temperatures but still significant,” she stated.

Temperatures in Vanderhoof are expected to hover in the high 20’s and early 30’s for Thursday and Friday.

“This ridge of high pressure is going to gradually shift eastward into the prairies and as it does so it’s going to drag this hot air mass with it leaving a cooler air mass in place and behind,” she added.

Currently, a similar heat warning is in effect in Alberta and even some parts of the Northwest Territories and parts of Saskatchewan.

On Sunday, the village of Lytton, located in Southwest BC saw the highest temperatures ever recorded in Canada at 46.1 degrees, breaking the previous record of 45 degrees set in Saskatchewan in 1937.