With the weather heating up, dog parks across Northern BC could get busier, and the BC SPCA has shared tips on how to make the experience more enjoyable and safe for dogs and their owners.

The organization reminds pet owners to ensure their dog is prepared to meet other dogs, and establish protocols well before exposing your pet to a swarm of unknown other dogs.

They say the best way for a dog to approach another dog is to sniff one’s hindquarters after they have approached very calmly.

According to the BC SPCA, this is because dogs tend to have better scent recognition than sight recognition, making it a more ideal way for dogs to interact with one another.

Additionally, the non-profit says dog owners shouldn’t be afraid to interrupt play sessions between a group of dogs at a park.

They say 15 seconds to 2-minute breaks throughout playtimes can be very beneficial, and can also help de-escalate the potential for confrontation.

The BC SPCA also says monitoring play between big and small dogs is important, especially during chase games that can easily turn into ‘predatory drift’ situations,

Owners are being advised to pay close attention to their pets at all times while at a park, and to bring ‘high-value’ treats to the park to ensure they will listen when being recalled.

