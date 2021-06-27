BC Hydro reports that they saw the highest summer peak hourly demand for power on Saturday night, a record that was broken once again last night (Sunday).

The previous record was last year on August 18, when energy consumption peaked at 7,897 megawatts, a mark that hit 8,106 megawatts last night.

Today’s peak hourly demand is expected to be even higher as BC Hydro expects that number could reach 8,300 megawatts by tomorrow.

BC Hydro lists some things you can do to try and reduce your power usage and keep cool during this heatwave: