Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail for the death of George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death in April.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and a video of the murder went viral.