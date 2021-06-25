Drivers in Prince George and Vanderhoof will be digging a little deeper into their wallets to pay for gas.

Fuel prices are at over a dollar-forty a litre at some stations in both communities, representing about an eight-cent hike.

Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy told Vista Radio prices could be even higher as we head deeper into the summer.

“We could be looking at a scenario, worst case, where a dollar-fifty a litre becomes a price that is more common between now and say October. We also have to be mindful that oil production has been deliberately slow to add to the demand increase.”

“This very well may represent the new normal for the next few months. We are in high summer demand driving season and we know that the full demand picture in North America has not been realized because there is so much pent up demand.”

McTeague is also concerned about the looming oil shortage.

“We have had five weeks in a row wherein which, US-based inventories have dropped and critically at the hub for the WTI in Cushing, Oklahoma. If this continues for another four or five weeks you will not be able to continue operating that hub, which is responsible for pricing across North America.”

The cheapest place to fuel up is Costco in PG where the current price is 128.0 per litre.