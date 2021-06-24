Open fire bans take effect in PG tomorrow
(Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
Due to the extreme heat Prince George is forecasted to see, the BC Wildfire Service is doing its part to reduce the likelihood of human-caused blazes.
Starting at noon tomorrow (Friday), most open burning activities will be prohibited, however, campfires will still be allowed.
In addition to Category 2 and 3 open fires, the ban covers the following activities:
* fireworks
* sky lanterns
* burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire).
Anyone found in violation may be issued a ticket for $1,150, and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.