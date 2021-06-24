Due to the extreme heat Prince George is forecasted to see, the BC Wildfire Service is doing its part to reduce the likelihood of human-caused blazes.

Starting at noon tomorrow (Friday), most open burning activities will be prohibited, however, campfires will still be allowed.

In addition to Category 2 and 3 open fires, the ban covers the following activities:

* fireworks

* sky lanterns

* burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire).

Anyone found in violation may be issued a ticket for $1,150, and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.