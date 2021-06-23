There have been 0 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health, as 87 new cases were identified across BC.

This comes as vaccination rates across the province continue to rise, as 77.2% of BC residents 18+ and 75.8% of residents 12+ have received a first dose.

In addition, 24.3% of all adults and 22.7% of those 12 and older in BC have received their second dose.

4,570,153 doses of all vaccines have been administered across BC.

There are currently 1,119 active cases across the province, while 109 people are in hospital, 41 of whom are in ICU.

Northern Health’s active case count has fallen below 60, currently standing at 52 while 6 people are in hospital, 5 of whom are in ICU.

“While cases continue to come down, we still have new cases from community transmission every day. That is why, whether you live in the North, on the Coast or in the Interior, we strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated as soon as you are eligible,” stated Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Additionally, Northern Health has declared the outbreak at Site C over, as all 56 people diagnosed with the virus in relation to the site have recovered.

The outbreak was initially declared on April 28th.

This comes as the province could move into Stage 3 of the Reopening plan as early as next Thursday (July 1st).

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: + 0 (7,800)

Interior Health: +41 (12,459)

Fraser Health: +30 (84,614)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +13 (34,429)

Island Health: +3 (4,974)