Updated Story 9:46 AM

Quesnel Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 46-year old man.

Sergeant Darren Dodge stated police were called to the 200 block of Front Street just before three o’clock this morning for a report of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man in medical distress. BC Emergency Health Services then transported the man to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Dodge noted the death is suspicious and police are looking to speak with anyone with information.

The Quesnel General Investigation unit has taken the lead in the case and is being assisted by the North District Major Crime Unit.

Original Story 9:12 AM

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now