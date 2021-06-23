After going unclaimed for weeks, the 70-million dollar Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won.

A ticket purchased in Kamloops is splitting the prize with someone in Ontario after having matching numbers.

Both players will receivee 35-million apiece.

Erica Simpson with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio the province also saw its fair share of winners in the Max Million prizes, two of which were located in the Peace region.

“Out of those 70, max million prize draws we had 11 winning tickets purchased in BC so that is quite impressive. We are just thrilled with that outcome.”

“It’s just been a really exciting ride over the last nine weeks and several record-breaking draws for prize amounts during this past run.”

A pair of winners following last Friday’s draw has yet to come forward.

A ticket bought in Burns Lake led to a million-dollar prize while a ticket purchased in PG is worth 500-grand.

Friday’s (25th) Lotto-Max jackpot will sit at 50-million dollars, with two Max-Million prizes.