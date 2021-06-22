The province has hit a milestone!

Doctor Bonnie Henry, speaking in Prince George, reported that just over one million people in the province have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Henry is in P.G. this week to speak with Northern Health front-line nurses and care workers and to address lower vaccination rates in parts of the region.

She is also to receive an honorary degree from UNBC.

Henry mentioned Northern Health is looking at bringing clinics to farmers’ markets to help distribute more vaccines.

The health authority is looking for suggestions from the community on how to best distribute the treatments.

Over 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Nearly 78% of all adults in B.C. and 76.2% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose.

In addition, the province saw 56 new cases, seven of which were in our region.

There are 1,150 active cases province-wide with 60 of those in Northern Health.

Of those, 111 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care.

Our health authority has five people in the hospital all of whom are in critical care.

The outbreak at Heritage Manor in Fort Saint John is now over.

No new deaths were reported.

“As we move through Step 2 of BC’s Restart plan, we are progressing well and have seen a sustained drop in hospitalizations, new cases, and clusters in our communities. This gives us a strong foundation for the summer ahead – when COVID-19 will be in the background, instead of front and centre for all of us,” said Henry.

“Start your summer off right: ensure your kids are vaccinated, encourage and help your family members near and far to do the same, and book your second appointment as soon as you are eligible,” she adds.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +7 (7,800)

Interior Health: +15 (12,418)

Fraser Health: +18 (84,584)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +12 (34,416)

Island Health: +3 (4,971)