With the sun scorching down in the Vanderhoof area, fire safety will be a big focus going forward.

Daytime highs are expected to reach into the 30’s by the end of this week and into next.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the weather pattern has changed following a cool and damp spring.

“We went a couple of years with a really good fire record but we just have to remember three years back where we lived in smoke for a good month and a half straight.”

In addition, Thiessen is reaching out to the province to see if improved health care services are a possibility.

In his weekly address, he signaled the district’s biggest priority.

“We really need to have a primary care place for our doctors and nurses so they have a one-building place where all the activities in health care take place.”

Thiessen also mentioned the summer construction season remains in full swing.

The pavement at the airport has been a welcomed addition.

“So, hopefully, when we do our fly-in during September that new apron and the new taxiways will be a really great addition there.”