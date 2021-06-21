A new fire hall in Cluculz Lake (between PG and Vanderhoof) is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Regional Fire Chief Jason Blackwell said it will be a major upgrade.

“The new fire hall is going to have two bays, currently they just have one truck inside so their second one is outside and that obviously during the winter months doesn’t work very well with water so they have to drain it and this way they will have a full-service apparatus to respond to anything in the area.”

“It’s also going to have a brand new training facility for them to do their in-class instruction. Right now, they are borrowing the community hall to do any of that stuff.”

The current building is described as a “glorified shed”, which holds one truck and limited equipment.

Blackwell added construction is expected to be completed by the end of October.