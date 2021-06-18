Could a Northern BC lottery player finally strike it rich?

A Canadian-record 140 million dollars in prizes are up for grabs.

The jackpot remains at $70 million with an estimated 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson, Erica Simpson spoke with Vista Radio.

“This particular Lotto Max sequence started eight weeks ago on April 24th at 10 million dollars and it has just rolled ever since.”

“I think everyone is just holding their breath on who is going to win this 70-million dollar jackpot. Of course, this will be our fourth historic draw for Lotto Max offering players in British Columbia a chance to win up to 140 million in prizes.”

Simpson mentioned the odds of winning any prize with Lotto Max is one in seven, which includes a free play or a $20 prize while the odds for the jackpot are one in 33-million.

Tickets can be purchased until 7:30 pm.

On Tuesday, eight people claimed Maxmillion prizes in BC including one from the Nechako Lakes area.