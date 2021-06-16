For the fourth time in a week, lottery players across Northern BC will have a shot at a hefty amount.

The jackpot will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

BCLC Spokesperson Erica Simpson spoke with Vista Radio.

“Just when we thought the excitement couldn’t grow any larger it really did because heading into Friday’s Lotto Max Draw we are going to have a new record-setting total amount of prizes being drawn.”

“A 140-million will be a new historic record for Lotto Max and for anyone lottery total prize draw amount in Canadian history.”

Despite no winners in Tuesday’s big jackpot, eight people in BC took home Maxmillion prizes including a ticket that was purchased in Nechako Lakes.

The winning numbers for the ticket in our region were 3 7 9 17 26 38 39.

Other locations in the province that produced a successful ticket included: