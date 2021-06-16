Children with special needs in the north are receiving a much-needed boost.

The 17th annual Variety Radiothon is underway on 94.3 The GOAT and Country97 FM in Prince George and 95.9 The Goat in Vanderhoof.

The fundraiser will raise money for children with special needs in our region through the children’s charity.

The goal for this year’s event is $70,000, which is the equivalent to help 30 kids.

Over the last two months, Variety has disbursed close to 35-grand to kids in the PG-Vanderhoof area.

In addition, Variety has: approved 360 grants for a total of $715,372 in our area including:

Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation

$22,500 towards the Variety Cares Fund (Oct 2016 – present)

Northern BC Children & Families Hearing Society

$7,753 for Education Programs & Summer Camps

Child Development Centre of Prince George & District

$56,088 for Facility Renovations

University Hospital of Northern BC

$100,000 for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Equipment

Prince George Therapeutic Riding Association

$3,500 for Accessibility Equipment

Since the fundraiser’s inception, roughly $900,000 has been raised.

Last week, an 8-year-old girl named Karista from the Vanderhoof-Fraser Lake area was given a Continuous Glucose Monitor to keep an eye on her blood sugar levels 24-hours a day.

She has Type 1 Diabetes, a lifelong disease caused by the autoimmune system attacking the insulin-producing cells in the body.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS, online at variety.bc.ca, or at MyNechakoValleyNow.com, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Previously, her family had to constantly monitor blood sugar levels and make adjustments to her physical activity and diet.