The New Hazelton RCMP responded to a pair of suspected overdose deaths in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday, police responded to a call of two separate sudden deaths.

According to the RCMP, one was reported to the police at 12:30 a.m. while the other was called in at 10 p.m.

“Both sudden deaths were at the same residence and although the investigation is now in the hands of the BC Coroners Service it is suspected that a drug overdose may be responsible,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP.

Drug users are also being reminding to use the following precautions:

Do not use drugs alone

Be careful as to how much you use

Always ensure that you have a Narcan kit

Be aware and watch out for one in another

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now