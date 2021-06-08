With nearly 3.7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in BC, the province’s case counts continue to drop as 165 new cases were identified.

74.2% of all BC residents 18+ have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 71.9% of all residents 12+ have received at least one dose.

Only 5 of the new cases came from the North as the region now has 71 active cases while 9 people are in hospital, 4 of whom are in ICU.

The province now has 2,051 active cases.

Of the active cases, 203 people are battling the virus in hospital, 57 of whom are in ICU.

For the second time this month, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as BC’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,722.

“It is very encouraging to see a steady increase in the number of people in our province who are protected with a COVID-19 vaccine. And now, more and more people are fully vaccinated with both of their doses,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +5 (7,724)

Interior Health: +42 (12,033)

Fraser Health: +78 (83,841)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +30 (34,198)

Island Health: +10 (4,904)