The province has gone another day seeing under 200 COVID-19 cases, as now 72.4% of all adults in BC and 69.6% of those 12 + have received their first dose of a vaccine.

BC saw 183 new cases, as the province’s active case count is now at 2,453 while 224 individuals are currently hospitalized, 59 of whom are in ICU.

The number of patients in ICU is the lowest it’s been since 2020.

Northern Health saw 31 cases between Monday through today (Friday), including the 9 new cases found today.

There are now 80 active cases in the North, while 10 people are in hospital, 9 of whom are in ICU.

One more person lost their life to the virus as the provincial death toll is now at 1,710.

“This month will be extremely busy for our clinics – continuing with first doses for people 12 and older and also ramping up our second dose program. Elders, seniors, clinically extremely vulnerable people and others who are highest risk will all be getting vaccinated with Dose 2, with more and more of the broader population following closely behind,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +9 (7,704)

Interior Health: +30 (11,890)

Fraser Health: +101 (83,478)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +40 (34,098)

Island Health: +3 (4,887)