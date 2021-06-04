The largest Nechako white sturgeon on record has been reeled in.

It was recently caught by a staff member of the Sturgeon Conservation Center.

The female sturgeon weighs 336 pounds and will be spawned at the conservation facility later this year.

As a result, a naming contest is taking place on the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative Facebook page.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday (June 10th).

In addition, the annual juvenile sturgeon release will not be open to the public this year.

In the past, students were asked to join the release event by individually naming and releasing a juvenile sturgeon into the Nechako River in Vanderhoof.

This year, students will attend virtually by participating in sturgeon naming contests and learning about the fish through interactive educational kits and

materials.