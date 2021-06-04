The CRTC is asking Canadians to have their say on whether or not a national three-digit number is needed for a mental health crisis and suicide prevention service.

The telecommunications regulator is welcoming comments until September 1st.

Some of the questions they are seeking feedback on include:

Should the CRTC establish a national three-digit number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services?

How much time would it take to implement a national three-digit number?

Should a three-digit number be deployed across Canada at the same time or phased in?

Should the caller’s location information be captured automatically when dialing the three-digit number?

Should Canadians be able to send text messages directly to the three-digit number?

The CRTC is welcoming comments until September 1, 2021. Canadians can participate by:

However, that move is not sitting well with Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

He calls the further delay unacceptable.

“The simple fact is that Liberal inaction on this lifesaving initiative will lead to unnecessary struggling at a time when the mental health of Canadians is being put to the test. Conservatives have been clear: now is not the time for more consultations, it’s time for action. ”

“Canadian’s cannot afford any more delays when it comes to implementing a national three-digit suicide prevention hotline. That is why Canada’s Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to prioritize the mental health of Canadians and implement a three-digit national suicide prevention hotline immediately without any further delays.”

According to the CRTC, there are 4,000 suicide deaths in Canada each year, which equates to 10 deaths per day.

A link to the online forum can be found here.