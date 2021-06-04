The uncertainty of the pandemic and related restrictions has shut down the Vanderhoof International Airshow for another year.

Organizers had been planning the show to go ahead, but ultimately had to come to the difficult decision to reschedule.

A spokesperson for the Airshow states “In the interest of safety, we had hoped to deliver a “Drive In” show. We would not want to do so unless we can be sure of creating the best possible experience for our guests, including a great view of the action, adequate facilities with Covid safety protocols in place and the ability to broadcast the exciting airshow commentary to every spectator. This would not be an easy task under the best of circumstances. Among other challenges, we have been unable to secure the area for Aerobatic Safety Box needed to accommodate the jet aircraft booked for the show.”

The Airshow was slated to start up in August, and had some amazing talent in the roster like Jodi Rueger, The RCAF CF-18 Demo Team, and Yellow Thunder.