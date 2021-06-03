For the third consecutive day, BC posted fewer than 200 new infections of COVID-19.

Today (Thursday), health officials reported 199 new infections including, six in Northern Health.

The seven-day rolling average is now down to 229 cases per day, the lowest it’s been since October 24th.

Also, this is the first time BC posted fewer than 200 new infections since October 18-20.

71.8% of all adults and 68.9% of those 12 and older have received their first dose.

In total, 3,426,827 doses have been administered in B.C., 229,585 of which are second doses.

Dr. Bonnie Henry provided more clarity on second doses concerning the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Starting on Monday, anyone who wants one after eight weeks will be able to access it through BC pharmacies.

280-thousand people have received the first dose of Astra Zeneca.

Now, for those who wish to go another direction, Henry mentioned Pfizer and Moderna is a good alternative.

“The other option that you have if you wish too, is to receive a messenger mRNA as your dose two. Again, after eight weeks minimum and there is some evidence that waiting longer to twelve or thirteen weeks is somewhat better,” said Henry.

“And the pharmacy where you received your vaccine will contact you to set up those appointments.”

In addition, Henry admitted BC has received spotty supply of the Moderna treatment as of late prompting her to also give those who have received their first dose another choice if needed.

“There will be some instances where it (Moderna) may not be available. In that case, you will be offered Pfizer as an alternative to the Moderna for your second dose. However, you can choose to re-book later in June when more Moderna is available.”

There are 2,563 active cases province-wide – of those, 224 are in hospital including 62 in critical care.

Within our health authority, 87 cases are active with nine people in hospital including five in Intensive Care.

Two more virus-related deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, increasing the provincial death toll to 1,709.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +6 (7,695)

Interior Health: +34 (11,860)

Fraser Health: +89 (83,377)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +68 (34,058)

Island Health: +2 (4,884)