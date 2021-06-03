BC has gone two days in a row seeing under 200 cases of COVID-19 after the province saw 194 new cases, 4 of which came from the North.

Northern Health’s active case count dropped once again and now stands at 87 while 10 people are in hospital, 5 of whom are in ICU.

With over 3.3 million vaccinations administered, 71.1% of all adults and 68% of those 12 and older have received the first dose.

Meanwhile, the province administered a record 16,923 second doses in the past day.

BC’s active case count is the lowest it’s been since October 31st, standing at 2,662.

Of the active cases, 246 individuals are currently in the hospital, 70 of whom are in ICU.

There have been four new virus-related deaths, increasing the provincial death toll to 1,707.

“With BC’s Restart plan progressing, this is a time of transition for all of us. We are slowly and cautiously moving forward through Step 1, and in the weeks ahead, activities that have been on hold will resume once again,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Henry says the province needs to progress with loosening health restrictions at a pace that works for BC, whether that aligns with the restart plan or is slower than initially intended.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +4 (7,689)

Interior Health: +33 (11,826)

Fraser Health: +122 (83,288)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 33 (33,990)

Island Health: +2(4,882)