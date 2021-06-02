Several highways in the Prince George area are about to receive some upgrades.

Crews are working on a trio of projects for Highway 16.

Eleven kilometres of resurfacing is taking place from the Old Cariboo Highway to Giscome Road while another stretch of work is being done on Upper Fraser Road.

Highway 16 east of McBride will see its fair share of repaving from Laing Road to Lee Road.

In addition, Highways 16 and 97 (south and east of PG) will occur from Tabor Mountain to Bowron River as well as from Regional Boundary to the Stone Creek Bridge and Red Rock to Old Cariboo.

In all cases, drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic while work is being conducted, which is expected to take place between now and the end of September.

Lastly, Highway 27 and Tachie Road north of Vanderhoof are in line for some upgrades. Motorists can expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes in most cases.