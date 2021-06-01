Nearly six people per day on average died from an illicit drug overdose in BC during the month of April.

According to the BC Coroners Service, Northern Health recorded seven fatalities with one of those occurring in Prince George.

So far in 2021, 48 people have lost their lives to illicit drugs within our health region, with seventeen of those taking place in the northern capital.

Province-wide, at least 176 lives were lost in April due to toxic illicit drugs – the deadliest April on record as well as a 43% spike in the number of deaths when compared to the same month in 2020.

This brings the total number of deaths this year to 680.

The Coroners Service also confirmed this is the 14th consecutive month in which over 100 British Columbians have passed away from illicit drugs.

Northern Health continues to have the highest drug toxicity rate out of all the health authorities in BC at 50 per 100,000 residents – four points ahead of Vancouver Coastal at 46.

In terms of the Health Service Delivery Area, the Northern Interior, which encompasses PG-Quesnel-Burns Lake and the Robson Valley has the seventh-highest drug toxicity death rate at 42.7.

Vancouver is a whopping 24 points ahead with a rate of 66.8.

The toxicity of BC’s drug supply continues to rise as Fentanyl has been detected in 86% of all deaths this year.

However, the detection rate of benzodiazepines has rapidly increased from 15% in July of 2020 to 57% as of the end of last month.

In addition, men have accounted for 79% of fatalities in 2021.

Between 2018-2020, fentanyl was detected in 87% of all drug toxicity deaths followed by cocaine (49%), methamphetamine (38.6%), and other opioids (31%).

Earlier this year, BC requested a federal exemption from Health Canada to decriminalize personal possession of drugs in the province.

The Province is also boosting funds to secure recently expanded prevention services for people at high risk of overdose.

A $45-million investment over the next three years will extend and enhance the funding announced in August 2020.

Since a public health emergency was declared over five years ago, 7,406 people have lost their lives to illicit drugs.