Over the weekend, BC saw 708 new cases of COVID-19, 42 of which were found in the North.

Fri – Sat: 258

Sat-Sun: 238

Last 24 hours: 212

BC’s death toll continues to grow as 11 more people died, including one person in their 40’s, two people in their 60’s, six people in their 70’s and two people in their 80’s.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry is reminding residents that anyone who may have contracted the virus over the May Long Weekend would begin to experience symptoms around this time.

Meanwhile, a Vancouver Island man in his 30’s has become the third person in BC to get VITT (Vaccine – Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia).

There are now 2,953 active cases and hospitalizations are at the lowest they’ve been since March 9th, with 249 people in hospital, 78 of whom are in ICU.

The North saw 10 new cases over the last 24 hours, the region’s active case count has shot up from Friday’s count of 110 and is now at 117.

One more person has passed away in the North, as the region’s death toll is now at 153.

69.7% of all BC adults 18+ have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 66.1% of the population 12+ has received at least one dose.

The province is progressing quickly towards the vaccination rate goals, as BC has already surpassed its vaccination goals set prior to moving into Step two of the Four-step immunization plan.

This comes as over 3.2 million doses have been administered across the province.

Dr.Bonnie Henry is reminding anyone that was immunized before April 15th to register for a vaccine appointment, as that is the date the registration system was implemented.

“We do have a record of your vaccination and your PHN but we don’t have any easy way for us to connect with you through text or phone,” explained Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +42 (7,683)

Interior Health: +113 (11,774)

Fraser Health: +394 (83,035)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +140 (33,909)

Island Health: +18 (4,879)