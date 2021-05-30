The province has responded to the calls from the Mcleod Lake Indian Band to cancel the upcoming Moose Calf Hunt scheduled to take place on part of Mcleod Lake’s Traditional Territory.

The hunt is being conducted in parts of the Parsnip River area in an effort to aid the declining Southern Mountain Caribou population by decreasing the number of predators in the area.

According to Mcleod Lake Indian Band Deputy Chief, Jayde Duranleau up to 100 Calves are to be killed during the season.

Last week, Duranleau announced her disapproval of the plan, calling it an illogical, experimental tactic with no proof of making any impact on aiding Caribou recovery.

However, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development says this move is actually better for the Caribou.

“Stabilizing rising moose populations means fewer wolves, which is better for the Caribou. This plan is based on good science, supporting our conservation efforts towards Mountain Caribou.”

Deputy Chief Duranleau also said this hunt infringes on the band’s cultural practices without their consent.

The Ministry reassured residents that any hunting of antlerless moose would be through Limited Entry Hunting authorizations, which hunters have to apply through a lottery system or be granted permission.

“The number of LEH authorizations for the 2021 hunting season has not yet been determined. A final decision is expected in early June,” explained the Ministry.

Additionally, the Ministry noted that the province works closely with Indigenous peoples throughout BC on any issues regarding the management of wildlife resources.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff