100 Mile House RCMP has confirmed Leah Buckner has been located alive and safe after being reported missing Friday morning.

According to police, she was found around 2:15 PM yesterday (Saturday) by an RCMP Air Services helicopter with a Search and Rescue spotter on board.

She had gone hiking and became disoriented. She found a powerline which she followed until located by the RCMP Air Service Helicopter, around 5 kilometres from her last known location.

Police say she sustained no injuries.

– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now staff