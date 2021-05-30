Leah Buckner located alive and safe by Search and Rescue
Leah Buckner (supplied by RCMP)
100 Mile House RCMP has confirmed Leah Buckner has been located alive and safe after being reported missing Friday morning.
According to police, she was found around 2:15 PM yesterday (Saturday) by an RCMP Air Services helicopter with a Search and Rescue spotter on board.
She had gone hiking and became disoriented. She found a powerline which she followed until located by the RCMP Air Service Helicopter, around 5 kilometres from her last known location.
Police say she sustained no injuries.
– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now staff