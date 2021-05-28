The United Way of Northern BC is launching a #periodpromise campaign.

It is taking place in five communities – Prince George, Dawson Creek, Terrace, Fort St. James, and Quesnel.

It kicks off today (Friday) and will run until June 30th with the aim to collect menstrual hygiene products and raise funds for those who find them challenging to purchase.

“No one makes a choice to menstruate, so no one should have to make a choice as to whether or not they can afford to manage it,” said Trista Spencer, Executive Director, UWNBC.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that so many go without the necessary products simply due to affordability or accessibility, especially when this is a natural bodily function. It’s time to remove this barrier, normalize the conversation about menstruation, and make period poverty a thing of the past.”