It has been ten years since Madison Scott of Vanderhoof disappeared from a party at Hogsback Lake, and police are once again asking for the public’s assistance in solving her disappearance.

She was reported missing on May 29th, 2011 by a family member and was last seen at approximately 3 am the day before, while at Hogsback Lake, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for her not to be in contact with her family or friends.

“We know that somebody out there knows something, and we are asking the public if you know anything if you can help the police with the investigation if you can bring some answers to the family to please come forward,” said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

She is described as a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal, and kind young woman and would now be 30 years old.

Scott immersed herself in hockey, softball, and photography while working at her parent’s family business.

“She would be starting her career and perhaps even gotten married with the hopes of having children,” said Saunderson,” Madison’s family have missed out on watching her become a wife, mother, and aunt. Madison and her family deserve justice and closure.”

To contribute to the search efforts of Madison Scott’s family, visit the ‘Help Find Madison Scott’ Facebook page.