You might want to think twice before flying a drone near an active wildfire.

That’s according to the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service state that wildfires are “flight restricted” according to the federal Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Flying a drone near a wildfire poses a safety risk to aviation resources and ground crews.

According to the PGFC, the presence of a drone can slow or shut down all aviation resources due to safety concerns.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts, can face penalties up to $100,000 and/or up-to one year in jail.