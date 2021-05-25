Pair of bulldozers sustain $500,000 damage following attempted theft near Vanderhoof
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)
A recent incident near Vanderhoof took the term “stuck in the mud” to a whole another level.
According to the Vanderhoof RCMP, this follows a recent incident on the Barlow Forest Service Road last week (May 19th).
Police noted someone had been “off-roading” and had gotten their vehicle stuck in the mud.
Police say the individuals hotwired one of the bulldozers to pull out their vehicle but that also got stuck – then they used a second bulldozer and departed the area.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson spoke to Vista Radio.
“Unfortunately, the dozers that were left abandoned in the area have damage estimated in the $500,000 range and the RCMP certainly would like to speak with anyone who may have information on this.”