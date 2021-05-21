There are 420 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, 31 of which were found in the North as the region now has 153 active, an additional 4 cases since yesterday (Thursday).

There are now 4,507 active cases in the province while 319 people are in hospital, 107 of whom are in ICU.

Today (Friday) marks the lowest amount of active cases in BC since February 19th.

“This long weekend is the time to stick with all of the public health orders and travel restrictions – staying small, staying local and getting registered for your vaccine if you have not already done so,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Meanwhile, six more people passed away in BC as the provincial death toll is now at 1,667.

On the first full day of vaccine registration for people aged 12-17, 93,087 people registered as now a total of 2,845,546 people across BC have registered.

Over 2.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 142,406 of which are second doses.

“On Tuesday, the details of the Restart Plan will be shared with everyone,” added Henry, “at that point, you’ll be able to start to plan for what that means for you, your family and your business. There are no changes for individuals or businesses until that time.”

She says the province will be taking a gradual approach to the restart while monitoring cases to ensure they don’t start to creep up once again.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +31 (7,555)

Interior Health: +58 (11,340)

Fraser Health: +240 (81,374)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 84(33,287)

Island Health: +7 (4,810)