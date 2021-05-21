Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is calling the funding announced by Transport Canada for rail safety a positive step forward.

The District of Houston and the District of Vanderhoof each received funding for Grade Crossing.

In Houston, over $408- thousand is being provided for upgrades to flashing lights and bells to include gates and flashing warning singles.

In addition, the district of Vanderhoof received over $99 thousand to improve surface crossing including, physical track and pavement crossing, a replacement of the track structure to maintain a smooth and continuous crossing surface.

Bachrach said the improvements coming to the two communities will safeguard the public.

“I know these can be complex projects and obviously expensive ones which is why funding like this is so important so, hopefully they can get underway this construction season,” he said.

Bachrach added rail safety is a topic with a lot of facets.

“Hopefully this will make a real improvement and leave the public in a more safe place down the road,” he said.

Bachrach hosted a town hall on Thursday (May 20) regarding rail safety where roughly 90 people attended.

He said he gained a better understanding of concerns after the event.

Hearings regarding rail safety are expected to occur next month.