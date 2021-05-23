A vital piece of equipment to assist newborn babies is coming to Vanderhoof.

The St. John Hospital Auxiliary is on track to purchase a new Panda IRES Bedded Warmer courtesy of a $10,000 donation from the Four Rivers Co-op.

“St. John Hospital Auxiliary Society provides valuable to our community and surrounding area through their support of our local hospital,” said Bud Pye, President of the Four Rivers Co-op Board of Directors.

“Approximately 200 babies are born in Vanderhoof each year, and this equipment allows them to continue to be. We are thrilled to be able to support bringing this equipment into our hospital.”

The total cost of the equipment is just over $33,000, with the Auxiliary and Northern Health kicking in the rest of the money.