The annual Variety Radiothon will be returning to 94.3 The GOAT and Country97 FM in Prince George and 95.9 The Goat in Vanderhoof for its 17th year on Wednesday, June 16th.

This year the event will be held over the course of one day and will raise funding for children with special needs in the North through the Variety Children’s charity.

“We’re thrilled to once again be partnering with 94.3 The GOAT, Country 97FM, and 95.9 The GOAT,” said Cally Wesson, CEO, Variety BC. “Just this week, we’ve had six families from Prince George and Vanderhoof apply for grants with the average grant in Northern BC being $2,500.”

The goal for this year’s event is to raise enough funding to help 30 kids in both communities and surrounding areas.

Listeners tuning in to the event will get the chance to learn how Variety helps Northern kids like Floyd, a 10-year-old boy who was born with Down Syndrome and bilateral cerebellar hematomas.

He received an adaptive bike from Variety which provides an active stretch for his legs that has done wonders for his self-esteem.

“With restrictions still in place by our Provincial Health Authority, this year’s event will be a one-day race to raise as much as we can for our children with special needs here in The North,” explained Kyle Wightman, BC North – Regional Manager, Vista Radio, “Country 97FM, 94.3 The Goat and MyPGNow.com along with our sister station, 95.9 The Goat in Vanderhoof looks forward to partnering with our community leaders and businesses to have an extremely successful 17th Annual Variety Radiothon.”

Variety’s grants are used to pay for extensive medical bills for families with special needs children in the North and have paid for mobility equipment, lifesaving medical supplies and specialized therapies for mental wellness and counseling.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS, online at variety.bc.ca or at myprincegeorgenow.com, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.